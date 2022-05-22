Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola has won 11 major trophies during his managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side are "legends" after securing their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

City won the league by a point over challengers Liverpool with a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa on the final day at Etihad Stadium.

It is Guardiola's 11th major trophy of his managerial career.

"We are legends. We will be remembered," Guardiola told Sky Sports after lifting the trophy.

City were 2-0 down to Villa before substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, either side of midfielder Rodri's goal, in a sensational five-minute comeback.

"The last game is always special - a lot of emotion," Guardiola said. "Aston Villa gave everything but the first goal changed everything. We had to handle it.

"When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special.

"Winning at home in front of our people is the best. The moment we equalised, we had the feeling we had the chance to score the third."

Meanwhile, Liverpool won 3-1 at home to Wolves but could do nothing to stop Manchester City defending their title.

The top two sides lost just five games between them in the league all season.

"The magnitude of the achievement is related to the magnitude of our rival and I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life," Guardiola added.

"Congratulations to Liverpool - they have made us better and better each week.

"I don't have the energy or desire to think about next season now. We are champions again."