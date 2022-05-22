Close menu

Premier League final day: How the action unfolded on social media

Last updated on .From the section Football

Top Football Tweets: Son Heung-Min, Pep Guardiola, Jesse Marsch.
There is a LOT to unpack from the final day of the season

What did we do to deserve this entertainment? And what are we going to do with our weekends now?

On one of the most dramatic Premier League final days ever, Manchester City came from 2-0 down to wrap up the title with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Leeds scored a last-minute winner to rubber-stamp survival and Tottenham pipped Arsenal to fourth place.

Here's how the action unfolded...

Villa fail to Cash in

Manchester City went into the day knowing victory over Aston Villa would see them crowned champions without having to worry about Liverpool's result.

But they had an almighty scare - with 15 minutes to go they were 2-0 down.

Villa's Matty Cash had given headline-writers a tap-in by scoring against a team that didn't even use £100m former Villa player Jack Grealish...

View more on twitter

When former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho - managed by former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard - scored an excellent second, the narrative writers had gone into overdrive...

View more on twitter

City rallied in stunning fashion, though - with three goals in five minutes.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan - who played under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund - was the difference-maker, scoring twice...

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Liverpool had been truly tormented...

View more on twitter

'We don't let this slip'

Of course, everyone made the same joke about Villa boss Gerrard, whose slip against Chelsea in 2014 was instrumental in handing the title to Manchester City...

View more on twitter

Cue the City celebrations

City players past and present were understandably very happy...

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

And, amid the celebrations at the Etihad, there was a nod to a name from the past - and the future...

View more on twitter

So near and yet...

Had City dropped any points, Liverpool knew a win would have brought them the title.

Their fans lived in hope when they saw City concede, but Wolves did not make it easy for the Reds...

View more on twitter

In the end, a 3-1 win wasn't quite enough and their quadruple hopes were extinguished.

It will be of little consolation, but their final tally of 92 points would have won the Premier League in 25 of the past 30 seasons...

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Striker Divock Origi, who will depart Anfield this summer, had a message for the fans...

View more on twitter

Having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup already, and with the Champions League final to come, Liverpool could yet finish the season with three trophies.

But Gary Neville - who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with Manchester United in 1999 - couldn't resist a little dig at the old foes...

View more on twitter

Not so Spursy after all

Tottenham wrapped up fourth place in emphatic style, with a 5-0 win over already relegated Norwich City.

Qualifying for the Champions League was made sweeter by the fact that they pipped their fiercest rivals Arsenal...

View more on twitter

Two goals from Son Heung-min meant he shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah, who also scored in Liverpool's win over Wolves...

View more on twitter

Burnley blow it, while Leeds Marsch on

At the bottom, it was a straight fight between Burnley and Leeds to avoid relegation.

The teams went into their respective games level on points, with Burnley having the advantage of a better goal difference...

View more on twitter

No wonder it was nervous viewing...

View more on twitter

There was a lot of drama during the first half...

View more on twitter

In the end though, it was Burnley who were relegated - they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle, while Jesse Marsch's Leeds won by the same score at Brentford...

View more on twitter

This is what it meant to the fans and players...

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

A legend bows out

And finally, a nod to referee Mike Dean, who officiated his final Premier League match at Stamford Bridge...

View more on twitter

Unfortunately, we didn't get to see him reach for his red card one last time...

View more on twitter

And that's that for another season.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport