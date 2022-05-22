Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe finished leading scorer in Ligue 1 in 2021-22 with 28 goals

Kylian Mbappe has "sincerely thanked" Real Madrid after rejecting them to stay at Paris St-Germain.

The France World Cup winner had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain.

On Saturday, PSG announced Mbappe, 23, had signed a lucrative new three-year deal to stay with PSG.

"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top," Mbappe said in a statement external-link on Sunday.

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news Mbapppe was staying at PSG, calling the deal "scandalous" and announcing it plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

"I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez," added Mbappe as he addressed the reasons behind his decision to stay with the French champions.

"I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution."

Carlo Ancelotti's Real face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, and Mbappe said: "I can imagine their disappointment. I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. My home."

On staying at PSG, Mbappe added: "I would like to thank the president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his confidence, his attention and his patience.

"I also have a thought for all of the PSG supporters, in France and around the world, for their countless shows of affection, especially in these last few months."

Mbappe celebrated signing his new deal by scoring a hat-trick as PSG defeated Metz 5-0 in their final Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday.