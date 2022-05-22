Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were joined by David Beckham and Will Ferrell at Wembley

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says co-chairman Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lifted the squad after their FA Trophy final loss to Bromley.

Michael Cheek's second-half goal was enough to consign Wrexham to a narrow Wembley defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Having also missed out on automatic promotion, Wrexham must now focus on the National League play-offs.

"It's the owners' first full season and the nature of the industry is it can't all go your own way," Parkinson said.

"They're disappointed but they are in there lifting the team and we will be ready for next week.

"Credit to them because they've been great with the lads and myself."

Wrexham will host Notts County or Grimsby Town in next Saturday's National League play-off semi-final and Parkinson insists his players can bounce back from the Bromley disappointment.

"No one wants to come to Wembley and not win," Parkinson added.

"We had outstanding support and I feel for the supporters and all our families and friends, but equally we've got to get this disappointment out of our system quickly.

"On the coach home it's going to be quiet, but once we get back in training this week the focus will be firmly on next Saturday.

"The FA Trophy was always a bonus for us and we need to be ready and focused for next week and give everything we've got."