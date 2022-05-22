Barcelona v Villarreal

Close menu
BarcelonaBarcelona0VillarrealVillarreal1

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezBooked at 45mins
  • 11Traoré
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 27Carevic
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas
  • 43Orellana Gómez

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 6Capoue
  • 5ParejoBooked at 45mins
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 9Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 7Moreno
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 16Dia
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 25Aurier
  • 26Jackson
  • 31Álvarez de Eulate Molne
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
54,850

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pau Torres.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1.

  4. Booking

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).

  7. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Alves.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Moi Gómez.

  14. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paco Alcácer (Villarreal).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.

  20. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

