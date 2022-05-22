Barcelona v Villarreal

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pau Torres.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30PáezBooked at 45mins
- 11Traoré
- 25Aubameyang
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 10Fati Vieira
- 12Braithwaite
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 27Carevic
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
- 43Orellana Gómez
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 6Capoue
- 5ParejoBooked at 45mins
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 17Lo Celso
- 9Alcácer
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 7Moreno
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 12Estupiñán
- 16Dia
- 20Peña
- 22Mandi
- 25Aurier
- 26Jackson
- 31Álvarez de Eulate Molne
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 54,850
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 0, Villarreal 1. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Moi Gómez.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.