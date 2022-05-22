Close menu

Fabio Carvalho: Fulham forward to join Liverpool on 1 July

Fabio Carvalho
Carvalho made his Fulham first team debut in September 2020

Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham with the forward set to officially join on 1 July.

The 19-year-old played a key role in the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

The clubs previously agreed a fee for a move in January but the deal collapsed on deadline day.

Carvalho played for England at youth level but made his Portugal under-21 debut in March.

He came through the Fulham academy and was nominated for EFL Young Player of the Season, losing out to Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

"Fabio is a great talent and we did everything we could trying to secure him here on a longer deal so he could play in the Premier League with Fulham," said club owner Tony Khan.

"That didn't prove possible, but we were able to keep him for the remainder of the Championship winning campaign and for that I know he will always be very fondly remembered by our fans."

Comments

Join the conversation

201 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 10:21

    Looks like a good young player.

    Leaving a good club with a good future, Fulham

    And joining a great club, Liverpool

    Good luck to him, both clubs and the country.

    No need for hate or biter comments. Come on lads.

    • Reply posted by Kat, today at 10:44

      Kat replied:
      Why not be bitter when it's your club being screwed?

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:16

    Buy good players and make them better. I love the transfer philosophy at Liverpool in recent seasons. Good signing.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 10:22

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      Yep Jotta a £48m improvement, when he cost Wolves £12m.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:17

    Gutted to see him go but wish him all the best. Klopp will make him a superstar

  • Comment posted by Slingshot, today at 10:15

    Sign them when they are young and improve them. What's not to like?

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 10:21

      lord obez replied:
      Only Man City buy players

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 10:22

    Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio.
    Best wishes to you for a long and successful career.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 10:30

    Looks to be really good business by Liverpool again

  • Comment posted by McGaz, today at 10:19

    Nice. 10 goals and 8 assists from a teenage midfielder is not bad at all.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 10:28

    Great recruitment from Liverpool once again.

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 10:20

    Welcome to Liverpool FC, Fabio...

    It will be the best...

    & easiest decision that you ever made...

    Isn't it.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 10:24

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      distinct lack of Home Grown in that team.

  • Comment posted by lawler123, today at 10:22

    Brilliant signing. 18 G/A in the championship is difficult enough and to do it as a teenagers is incredible. Hes going to be part of a very attacking team again, hes going to have plenty of chances to get that G/A into the 20s.

    JUST DON'T LOAN HIM OUT! We won't see him again if we do...... grugic, wilson, luis alberto, suso... etc

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 10:38

      LuThe replied:
      Fulham wanted him back on loan, but Klopp said no.

      Reckon Klopp wants him integrated as soon as possible, though may not be until Christmas/New Year before he's deemed ready. Like Robbo and Fab, took 5-6 months for them to learn and be physically able to play Klopp's systems.

  • Comment posted by Stephen G, today at 10:19

    Looks to be another excellent signing. Looking forward to seeing him in a red shirt.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:20

      Grumpygit replied:
      Keeping the bench warm

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 10:43

    Liverpool's academy has produced another diamond.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 10:17

    Smart buisness

  • Comment posted by d4funky1, today at 10:12

    Get in!

  • Comment posted by FNCT, today at 10:11

    Wow, that was quick.

    • Reply posted by U19950402, today at 10:17

      U19950402 replied:
      it was agreed in like feb.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:18

    Fulham will need all the players they have and some and yet they sell a great prospect for next to nothing? Poor business deal that might bite them in the relegation bum?

    • Reply posted by wizardalien, today at 10:23

      wizardalien replied:
      he ran his contract down so they had no choice

  • Comment posted by Kloppys heroes, today at 10:17

    Great news! A very talented youngster!

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, today at 10:35

    None of this really matters at the moment,...more importantly when are Everton going to be sent down for scandously cooking the books?,...this week, next week....watch this space.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 10:45

    Another player you’d assume is not of Liverpool standard, but after Jota and Diaz, probably a good chance he’ll be amazing.

  • Comment posted by Sopot, today at 10:46

    At the time of writing there are just over 100 comments here, of which many have come from dumb anti-Liverpool trolls, all of whom are either ill-informed, nasty or just plain daft.

    • Reply posted by Gregg, today at 10:52

      Gregg replied:
      All, I’ll informed, nasty & daft
      Rent free

