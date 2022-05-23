Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey have won 15 of the past 16 Women's Muratti matches against Guernsey

Guernsey's Joelle Pengelley says her side's first Muratti Vase match in six years was "an amazing experience", despite losing 5-0 to rivals Jersey.

The game was goalless at half-time, but Guernsey goalkeeper Emma Queripel was forced off with an injury.

With an outfield player in goal, Jersey took advantage to ease to victory.

"One year it's going to be ours, we're coming through, we're getting stronger," Pengelley, who is the island's women's development officer, told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'm really proud of the girls and how we all pulled together for the first 45 minutes.

"Without having a second keeper one of our outfield subs volunteered to go in goal, unfortunately Jersey took advantage of that and we conceded a few goals.

"We are already excited for next year, we've got the Island Games in Guernsey, we're really hungry for it next year and we never want this break to ever happen again, we want to be playing year in, year out and have 11-aside football back in Guernsey again."

Roisin Flynn hit the Guernsey bar and had another effort cleared off the line as Jersey had the better of the first period.

Flynn put the hosts ahead shortly after half-time before Hannah Campbell, Louise van der Vliet and Ella Brennand made it 4-0, before Flynn's second goal.

"It was amazing, I couldn't be prouder of the team, it was really great," Flynn told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We couldn't feel more together, it's a great feeling and everyone is so proud of each other."