Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Terzic won the German Cup during his six-month spell in interim charge of Dortmund in the second half of the 2020-21 season

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Edin Terzic as their new manager on a three-year deal until 2025.

The 39-year-old succeeds Marco Rose, who was sacked on Friday, after one season in charge of the German club.

German Terzic had a spell in interim charge during the 2020-21 season before becoming the club's technical director.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Dortmund held "intensive discussions" with Terzic and believe the appointment is "the right one" for the club.

"Edin knows our club, the environment, a large part of the team and the areas we would like to fine-tune to be able to offer successful football to our fans. The 2022/23 season constitutes a fresh sporting start," said Kehl, who has replaced long-term sporting director Michael Zorc.

Terzic began his coaching career with Dortmund's academy between 2010 and 2013 before becoming Slaven Bilic's assistant at Turkish club Besiktas.

He followed Bilic to Premier League side West Ham in 2015 but left following the Croatian's sacking in November 2017, re-joining Dortmund as Lucien Favre's assistant the following year.

Following Favre's dismissal in December 2020, Terzic was named interim boss until the end of the season, leading the club to German Cup final success with victory over RB Leipzig.

"By now many people are likely to be aware of the special importance BVB holds in my life," said Terzic.

"I'd therefore like to express my sincere thanks to [chief executive] Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl for the great trust they have placed in me and for giving me this great responsibility."