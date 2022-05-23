Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke in a news conference on Monday

Kylian Mbappe says his decision to remain at Paris St-Germain was partly based on sentimental reasons - and believes there are "more wonderful chapters to write" at the club.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to Real Madrid to sign a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions at the weekend.

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous".

"Leaving my country isn't the right thing," Mbappe said.

"There is a sentimental aspect to this. It is my country.

"The ongoing project has changed as well. That has made me want to stay here because I don't think my story is over yet.

"That goes for me collectively and individually. I think there are many more wonderful chapters to write."

'We want to win the Champions League'

Mbappe started his career at Monaco before moving to PSG in 2017, initially on loan before joining permanently.

Since being at the club he has won four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.

Champions League success has so far eluded PSG but the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that, with Mbappe now staying, European glory can be achieved.

"We want to create more trophies. We have won plenty so far, we want to win many more," he said.

"We want to win the Champions League. We are headed down the same path with our sporting goals."

There had been reports PSG offered Mbappe more control over sporting decisions in an effort to convince him to stay.

But the forward said his sole focus and responsibility for the club is what he can do on the pitch.

"I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role," added Mbappe.

"Everyone knows that last year I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change."

'Ligue 1 needs respect as well'

In its response to Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG, La Liga announced plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

As well as calling the deal "scandalous", La Liga president Javier Tebas said it "threatens the economic sustainability of European football".

But Al-Khelaifi responded: "Maybe it is a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than La Liga.

"La Liga isn't what it was three or four years ago. I have respect for all the clubs, but we need respect as well.

"We have the best player in the world, that's what matters to us. As for what other people are saying, that is not an issue. I am not listening to that."