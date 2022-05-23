Close menu

AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Italy belongs to the Serie A champions after ending 11-year wait for league title

AC Milan players celebrate title win
AC Milan finished two points ahead of rivals Inter Milan at the top of Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a rousing post-match dressing room speech in which he said "Italy belongs to AC Milan" after they won the Serie A title.

The Italians won their 19th league title, but first for 11 years, by beating Sassuolo in their final league game at the weekend.

Afterwards, 40-year-old striker Ibrahimovic addressed the players, saying he was proud of them all.

"I'm not about to say goodbye," he said.

"From day one, when I arrived and then others arrived afterwards, very few believed in us.

"But when we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work - when this happened we became a group.

"And when you are a group you can achieve the things we've achieved. Now, we're champions of Italy."

After thanking his team-mates and the club's staff, the former Manchester United and Paris St Germain striker praised: "I'm very proud of you all.

"Now do me a favour and celebrate like champions because it isn't Milan that belongs to AC Milan, Italy belongs to AC Milan."

