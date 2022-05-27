Close menu
National League - Play-off Semi-finals
WrexhamWrexham12:30GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Grimsby Town

National League

Match details to follow.

Saturday 28th May 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
