Wrexham v Grimsby Town

WrexhamWrexham12:30GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|44
|30
|4
|10
|87
|38
|49
|94
|2
|Wrexham
|44
|26
|10
|8
|91
|46
|45
|88
|3
|Solihull Moors
|44
|25
|12
|7
|83
|45
|38
|87
|4
|Halifax
|44
|25
|9
|10
|62
|35
|27
|84
|5
|Notts County
|44
|24
|10
|10
|81
|52
|29
|82
|6
|Grimsby
|44
|23
|8
|13
|68
|46
|22
|77
|7
|Chesterfield
|44
|20
|14
|10
|69
|51
|18
|74
|8
|Dag & Red
|44
|22
|7
|15
|80
|53
|27
|73
|9
|Boreham Wood
|44
|18
|13
|13
|49
|40
|9
|67
|10
|Bromley
|44
|18
|13
|13
|61
|53
|8
|67
|11
|Torquay
|44
|18
|12
|14
|66
|54
|12
|66
|12
|Yeovil
|44
|15
|14
|15
|43
|46
|-3
|59
|13
|Southend
|44
|16
|10
|18
|45
|61
|-16
|58
|14
|Altrincham
|44
|15
|10
|19
|62
|69
|-7
|55
|15
|Woking
|44
|16
|5
|23
|59
|61
|-2
|53
|16
|Wealdstone
|44
|14
|11
|19
|51
|65
|-14
|53
|17
|Maidenhead United
|44
|13
|12
|19
|48
|67
|-19
|51
|18
|Barnet
|44
|13
|11
|20
|59
|89
|-30
|50
|19
|Eastleigh
|44
|12
|10
|22
|52
|74
|-22
|46
|20
|Aldershot
|44
|11
|10
|23
|46
|73
|-27
|43
|21
|King's Lynn
|44
|8
|10
|26
|47
|79
|-32
|34
|22
|Weymouth
|44
|6
|10
|28
|40
|88
|-48
|28
|23
|Dover
|44
|2
|7
|35
|37
|101
|-64
|1