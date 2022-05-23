Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jesse Lingard played for West Ham on loan from Manchester United during the 2020-21 season

West Ham United have enquired about Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, who becomes a free agent next month.

Hammers boss David Moyes has a long-standing interest in the England attacking midfielder, 29, after a successful loan spell last season.

Moyes has twice tried to sign Lingard on a permanent basis since then.

Lingard says he feels let down over his treatment during the past 12 months and has resolved to leave Old Trafford despite new boss Erik ten Hag arriving.

There was significant interest from clubs in Lingard during the past two transfer windows.

However, Manchester United refused to let Lingard join a rival for a European place and both former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his temporary replacement Ralf Rangnick told him he would get an opportunity to press his first-team claims.

Lingard started only two Premier League games last season and was upset interim manager Rangnick did not introduce him from the bench in the 3-0 win against Brentford, which would have been a farewell appearance at Old Trafford for a player who joined the club when he was seven.

He did not make an appearance in the club's final four games of the season.

Lingard's brother posted a message on social media complaining that after "20 years of blood, sweat and tears, four domestic trophies and three cup final goals" there was "not even a farewell" for the England player.

While there are other clubs interested, Moyes hopes his association with West Ham - Lingard recently posted in appreciation of former team-mate Mark Noble, who is retiring - will give them an advantage.

Lingard scored nine goals and registered five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers while on loan and was named Premier League Player of the Month for April 2021.

Moyes has vowed to strengthen his squad after a disappointing end to the season, which included a Europa League semi-final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt and a run of five points from their last seven Premier League games, which cost them a second successive top-six finish.

West Ham will instead go into the Europa Conference League play-offs in August, but coach Stuart Pearce will not be part of Moyes' backroom staff for those after he announced on Monday he was leaving the club.