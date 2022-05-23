Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scotland, St Johnstone, Rangers, Dunfermline, Hearts, Raith Rovers
Celtic have agreed personal terms with Cameron Carter-Vickers and have until 15 June to complete a £6m move for the defender, who spent the season on loan from Tottenham, before other clubs can enter the race for the USA international. (Daily Record)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has dismissed suggestions Ukraine have no chance of winning the World Cup play-off semi-final and stressed he will prepare his side to face top-class opposition. (Herald)
Manager Callum Davidson has spoken of his "relief" at securing St Johnstone's top-flight survival with a play-off final win over Inverness, and will now hold talks with out-of-contract players such as Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark, Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry. (Daily Record)
Rangers have identified Bosnian Herzegovina international goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic, who plays for Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, as a possible transfer option with Allan McGregor looking set to retire. (Glasgow Times)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has thanked John Souttar for his "outstanding" service as the Scotland defender prepares to join Rangers this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)
James McPake, who was sacked as Dundee boss in February, is set to be appointed Dunfermline Athletic manager in the next 24 hours. (Courier)
Rangers are poised to step up their interest in Millwall striker Zak Lovelace, with the 16-year-old available for around £200,000 in compensation to the London club. (Daily Record)
Airdrie manager Ian Murray is in advanced talks with Raith Rovers and is the frontrunner to be the Championship club's new manager after Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson backed out when personal terms couldn't be agreed. (Daily Record)