Cardiff City defender Oliver Denham has received a first Wales call up but uncapped Nathan Broadhead has been forced to withdraw from Wales squad for their World Cup play-off final and Nations League matches in June.

The Football Association of Wales said 24-year-old Sunderland forward Broadhead is injured.

Manager Robert Page has also recalled Ipswich winger Wes Burns to his squad.

Denham, 20, played five Championship games this season for Cardiff.

