Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Carl Piergianni, Aaron Chapman and Michael Bostwick will bring plenty of experience to Stevenage

Stevenage have signed defender Carl Piergianni, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and midfielder Michael Bostwick.

Piergianni, 28, moves from Oldham Athletic after making 48 appearances in 2021-22, scoring four goals.

Chapman, 31, spent the season with Gillingham and played 25 games for the League One club.

Bostwick, 34, joined Stevenage on loan from Burton Albion in January and has now agreed a permanent deal at the Lamex Stadium.

They are the first signings made by boss Steve Evans following the release of 15 players after Stevenage finished 21st in League Two this season.

All three were out of contract with their former clubs, but details of their deals with Boro have not been disclosed.

"I will always give 100% commitment, that willingness to die for the shirt and I hope to spur my team-mates on to fight to win every game," said Piergianni.

"I have signed for the manager three times now because he creates atmospheres and squads that I want to be a part of," Chapman added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.