Zac Williams: Wales U19 defender agrees new Crewe Alexandra deal

Zac Williams
Zac Williams' season was ended by injury against Ipswich Town

Crewe Alexandra defender Zac Williams has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the relegated League One club.

The 18-year-old made his Football League debut at Bolton in November.

Williams, a Wales Under-19 international, played 20 times in 2021-22 but his season was ended by injury in a draw with Ipswich on 23 April.

"He's tall and lean and has good physical attributes," assistant manager Lee Bell told the club website.

"He trains hard - it's refreshing to see a young lad with so much determination to do what he's here to do - become a footballer.

"I'm not saying other people don't have determination, they show it in different ways, but he is a real leader."

