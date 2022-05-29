Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Joe McDonnell (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 18McDonnellBooked at 83mins
- 5Howe
- 6GudgerBooked at 74mins
- 2Clarke
- 14BoyesBooked at 70mins
- 4Storer
- 7SbarraSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes
- 11Barnett
- 8Maycock
- 27HudlinSubstituted forNewtonat 68'minutes
- 19Dallas
Substitutes
- 15Reilly
- 26Myatt
- 24Newton
- 22Ellis
- 12McNally
Chesterfield
- 1Loach
- 3Miller
- 6MaguireSubstituted forRowleyat 59'minutes
- 22Grimes
- 12Williams
- 28Khan
- 16KellermanSubstituted forWhittleat 59'minutes
- 30Whelan
- 20King
- 27Quigley
- 10MandevilleSubstituted forDentonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 24Denton
- 17McCourt
- 29Whittle
- 15Rowley
- 18Tyson
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Liam Mandeville.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Callum Reilly replaces Joe Sbarra.
Booking
Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Harry Boyes (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Danny Newton replaces Kyle Hudlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces Laurence Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Alex Whittle replaces James Kellerman.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 3, Chesterfield 1. Callum Howe (Solihull Moors).
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1. Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Chesterfield 1. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.