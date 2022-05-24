Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cooper moved from Linfield to Oxford United in 2020

Joel Cooper has agreed a return to Irish Premiership champions Linfield after his departure from Oxford United.

Cooper, 26, moved from Linfield to Oxford in 2020 but struggled to settle at the English League One club.

He had a loan stint at Linfield last season and spent the second half of the current campaign at Port Vale.

"We've today reached agreement with Joel Cooper for him to join us on a three-year contract," said Linfield boss David Healy.

Cooper will formally return to the Windsor Park club once the transfer window opens next month and subject to the required international clearance formalities.

Having won back-to-back league titles with Linfield, the former Glenavon man made the move across the water hoping to make an impact in full-time football.

Cooper was included in Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland squad in August 2020 before returning to Belfast the following January on a short-term loan.

"He knows this club well, so he will settle in easily," added Healy.

"He fits into our way of playing and I'm really pleased to have got this business concluded now, to assist with our pre-season preparations in advance of an eagerly anticipated European and domestic campaign.

"It's great that Joel has shown faith in the club and the squad, by committing himself to this three-year contract and I want to assure all our supporters that we are continuing to make plans to try and bring in further players."