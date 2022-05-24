Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Sam Johnstone made 36 appearances for West Brom during the 2021-22 season

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will leave West Bromwich Albion following the expiry of his contract.

Johnstone, 29, made 167 appearances after arriving from Manchester United for £6.5m in 2018 on a four-year deal.

He was the subject of a £10m offer from West Ham United last summer which the Baggies turned down.

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers is also leaving The Hawthorns and the club have also confirmed reports of striker Andy Carroll's departure.

Carroll, 33, scored three goals in 15 games for the club, while Sawyers, 30, spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Championship rivals Stoke City, making 29 appearances.

Albion finished 10th in the Championship in 2021-22, eight points outside the play-off places.

As well as his 36 appearances for the Baggies, Johnstone also played in two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra for England, and now has three caps in all.