Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Premier League will contribute £3m over the next three years to help strengthen the third and fourth tiers of English women's football.

It is part of a Football Association plan to improve the Women's National League.

The Premier League will put in £1m per season under the FA's Empowering For Success strategy.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said the new strategy was "game changing".

"It will ensure The FA Women's National League (WNL) can maintain pace with the wider growth of the women's game, and the clubs and their players can thrive both on and off the pitch."

The WNL is made up of 72 members clubs across six divisions at tiers three and four - the levels immediately below the Women's Championship.

Under the new scheme, the FA's intention is to help improve both individual clubs and the National League as a whole. Clubs will be given help to improve player development, coaching, facilities and their commercial and marketing strategies, while the FA will also work on referee development.

In addition to its contribution of £1m per season, the Premier League is offering grants of up to £20,000 for third and fourth-tier clubs for ground improvements.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, said the financial support shows "commitment to provide opportunities for female players of all ages".

"Our clubs are committed to developing women's and girls' football and it's important that the Premier League plays a role in this centrally," Masters added.