Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Robbie McKenzie began his career at Hull before moving to Gillingham in 2020

Gillingham defender Robbie McKenzie has turned down a new contract and will leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old was offered a new deal following the Gills' relegation to League Two.

But manager Neil Harris has confirmed McKenzie, who made 84 appearances after joining the club from Hull two years ago, will be departing.

"We have to accept that if someone doesn't want to be here, then they are not going to be," said Harris.

"He is going to move on to pastures new. I have thanked him for his services."

Harris said midfielder Ben Thompson and defender Jack Tucker were also unlikely to remain at Priestfield next season.

Tucker has been offered a new contract, but Harris said: "As much as I'd love to have him at the club, realistically we are not going to keep him."