Dion Conroy's final appearance for Swindon came in the play-off semi-final against Port Vale, which the Robins lost on penalties

Swindon have released captain Dion Conroy after five-and-a-half years at the League Two club.

The defender made 123 appearances for the Robins, the last of them in their play-off semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat by Port Vale.

Also departing are midfielders Ryan East and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem.

"We would like to place on record our immense thanks to Dion Conroy," the club said in a statement.

"He showed tremendous courage in overcoming a series of serious injuries. We wish Dion all the very best for the future after years of loyal service."

Swindon are discussing a new contract with full-back Rob Hunt, and have offered new deals to six other players.

They include defensive duo Akin Odimayo and Mathieu Baudry, as well as midfielder Jack Payne.