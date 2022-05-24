James McPake: Dunfermline Athletic appoint former Dundee manager
Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline
James McPake has been appointed Dunfermline Athletic manager on a two-year contract, replacing John Hughes.
McPake, 37, was sacked by Dundee in mid-February despite winning his final two matches in charge.
Dunfermline will be in Scottish League 1 next season after losing in the Championship play-off semi-finals.
"It's been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up," McPake told the Pars' website.
The East End Park side will start their 2022-23 campaign in the League Cup first-round group stage, with the draw to be made on Wednesday.
McPake has one promotion on his CV from his time at Dens Park, winning the 2020-21 Premiership play-offs.
"Over the years, on the pitch and in the opposition dugout, I've experienced the strong backing from the stands," he added. "The supporters are going to play a key role in this rebuild and it's vital that we are all pulling in the same direction for the start of the season."