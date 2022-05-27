Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson speaks with Celtic counterpart Fran Alonso

Scottish Women's Cup final: Celtic v Glasgow City Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 29 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso says there's been "massive" growth in the women's game in his time in Scotland.

The Spaniard joined the club in January 2020 from English side Lewes and is now one match away from claiming the club's first-ever Scottish Women's Cup.

Glasgow City stand in the way in Sunday's final at Tynecastle, with Alonso hoping supporters turn up in big numbers.

"It's not just in Scotland, it's the whole world," said Alonso.

"We've just seen a few weeks ago 95,000 people in a stadium in Barcelona watching their women's team; 15,000 travelling abroad for the Champions League final. Unbelievable.

"We're behind that, but we're progressing in the right manner. Hopefully we can see a huge crowd at this cup final.

"There is definitely an appetite for the women's game in Scotland. The growth has been massive since I first started, so we're going in the right way and going into the SPFL is going to help us as well."

Alonso has already guided Celtic women to their first trophy since 2010, with the defeat of City in the League Cup final in December.

"This is a very big deal," Alonso said. "It's a special competition in which we've only made the final once in our history - which we lost - so it's a huge deal for us.

"I came here to try to win trophies, but I didn't think they'd come so early, especially considering the level of the opponents we're facing. Now we've got an opportunity to do the double.

"So we could potentially, in one year, double the number of trophies we've won in our entire history, which would be unbelievable. To do so, we'll have to be at our very best and mentally be very strong."