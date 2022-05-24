Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney are Dundee's top two targets as the club close in on appointing a new manager after Mark McGhee was unable to stave off relegation from the Premiership. (Courier, print edition)

Celtic expect to tie up a £6.5m permanent deal for Jota this week after the on-loan Benfica winger netted 13 times and had a key impact as the club won a league and cup double this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Aston Villa are ready to step up their interest in Rangers defender Calvin Bassey as manager Steven Gerrard looks to reunite with the player he brought to Ibrox two years ago. (Times) external-link

New Hibs manager Lee Johnson is eyeing a move for former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady, who is out of contract at Sunderland where the pair worked together. (Sun) external-link

Newly-appointed Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown wants to sign out-of-contract St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney, with Kilmarnock also keen. (Courier) external-link

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 40, will speak to his family before deciding whether to retire or sign a new deal, and the club will hold talks this week with out-of-contract pair Steven Davis and Leon Balogun. (Daily Record) external-link

Highly-rated Rangers striker Rory Wilson has confirmed he has quit Ibrox and is heading to England, with Aston Villa leading the chase for the 16-year-old who scored 49 goals at youth level this season. (Sun) external-link

Bologna, who made a January bid for Calvin Ramsay rejected, are ready to try again this summer for the Aberdeen full-back, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool and Leeds United. (Scotsman) external-link

Queen's Park, newly promoted to the Championship, are seeking to groundshare at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview next season while they continue to redevelop Lesser Hampden. (Sun) external-link

Former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is set to start for Feyenoord against Roma in Wednesday's Europa Conference final, having been first choice since Justin Bijlow suffered a season-ending foot injury in March. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link