Obafemi had not played for the senior side since his international debut against Denmark in 2018

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for next month's Nations League fixtures.

The 21-year-old has not played for the senior side since his international debut in 2018.

There are first call-ups for forwards CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele while Tottenham's Matt Doherty misses out through injury.

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes is not included.

The former Oxford United man is yet to make his international debut but was in the squad for March's games against Belgium and Lithuania.

The Republic travel to Armenia to open their Nations League Group B1 account on 4 June before home games against Ukraine and Scotland.

They will then meet Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz, where the fixture has been moved to having been originally slated for Lviv.

Republic of Ireland Nations League fixtures Date Opponent Venue Saturday, 4 June Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Wednesday, 8 June Ukraine Aviva Stadium, Dublin Saturday, 11 June Scotland Aviva Stadium, Dublin Tuesday, 14 June Ukraine LKS Stadium, Lodz

Republic of Ireland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)