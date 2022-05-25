Matt Taylor led Exeter City to their first promotion since 2009

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says being named League Two manager of the year is a testament to all his staff.

Taylor won the League Managers Association award after guiding the Grecians to automatic promotion, narrowly missing out to Forest Green Rovers on the title.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named manager of the year.

"It's recognition for what the club's achieved this season," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"The fact that it's voted for by your peers, by the members in League Two, suggests that we've done a pretty good job at Exeter City.

"It's important it's 'we' because the staff have played such a big part in the way it's run, and obviously the players as well."

Taylor has just ended his fourth season as Grecians boss, having previously seen his side lose the 2020 League Two play-off final and twice narrowly miss out on the top seven.

With a first season in the third tier since 2011-12 to look forward to, Taylor says he has had no bids for any of his players yet as he aims to bring in some fresh faces for the new campaign.

"We're back in for pre-season on 23 June, so we'd like one or two more in the door by then," he said.

"But we've got to be realistic in terms of what we can obtain this season, it might be loans and loans might well come through to us three or four weeks into pre-season.

"We have to be patient this time round, we don't have to recruit particularly strongly in terms of numbers, but we have to try and get it right in terms of quality."