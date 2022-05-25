Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Joe Jacobson has made more than 350 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers have offered new contracts to five players, including skipper Joe Jacobson, following their defeat in the League One play-offs.

New deals have also been offered to centre-back Anthony Stewart, goalkeeper David Stockdale and midfielders Domini Gape and Lewis Wing.

They have also taken up an option to extend the deal of midfielder Daryl Horgan, who played 45 games in 2021-22.

The Chairboys lost 2-0 to Sunderland at Wembley in Saturday's play-off final.

Prior to the game, they announced a new contract for Wales striker Sam Vokes for next season.

The club announced on Monday that youngsters Jean-Baptiste Fischer, Adam Przybek, Olly Pendlebury, Andre Burley, Malachi Linton and Max Ram have all been released.