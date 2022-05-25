Last updated on .From the section Newport

Sam Bowenn made his senior Cardiff City debut in the Carabao Cup tie with Brighton in August 2021.

Newport County have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Sam Bowen from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

Bowen, 21, will be the League Two club's first summer signing.

The Wales under-21 international follows in the footsteps of his father Jason, who played for both Cardiff and Newport as well as Swansea.

Bowen will be reunited with James Rowberry, who coached him at Cardiff before becoming Newport boss in October 2021.

"I worked with him for 10 years during our time at Cardiff which makes me fully aware of his capabilities and what he can bring to the football club," Rowberry said.

"His style of play suits us well and I have no doubt that he can be a continuation of our processes as we move forward, going into the forthcoming season."

The deal for Bowen will be officially confirmed on 10 June, but Rowberry said: "I am excited for the club, Sam and Sam's family on getting this deal over the line.

"I cannot wait to start work on the training pitch in preparation for next season."

Bowen, who spent time on loan with Barry Town in the Cymru Premier, made five appearances for Championship club Cardiff during the 2021-22 campaign.

But his progress last season was hampered by a foot injury.

Jason Bowen made 172 appearances for Newport, scoring 55 goals between 2004 and 2008 having spent five years with Cardiff City.