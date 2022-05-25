Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany has won 43 of his 95 games in charge of Anderlecht

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is in talks with Burnley about their vacant manager's job.

Kompany, 36, is set to leave Anderlecht after finishing third in the league and runners-up in the Belgian Cup final.

An announcement on his departure could be made as early as Wednesday.

It is understood Kompany is on a three-man Burnley shortlist for a role which retains appeal despite the club's relegation to the Championship at the weekend - and their financial issues.

The Clarets had received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a 'significant proportion' of which now has to be repaid.

Kompany's wife, Carla, is from Manchester meaning a return to the north west holds personal appeal.

The former Belgium international defender took charge of Anderlecht in 2019 after 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

Attracting someone of Kompany's standing in the game would also be a coup for Burnley chairman Alan Pace, who has remained silent on his club's relegation despite concerns being expressed by fans over their future.

Monday Night Club: What next for Burnley after £65m 'gamble' falls short?