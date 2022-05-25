Shaun Rooney: Fleetwood sign St Johnstone defender on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old helped Saints retain their Premiership status, with goals in both legs of their 6-2 play-off final win over Inverness.
He is new Fleetwood boss Scott Brown's first signing as a manager.
"I've played against him many times and know he's a real winner who has determination and will put his body on the line," Brown told the club website.
