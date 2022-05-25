Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Toni-Leigh Finnegan watches her free-kick fly into the Glentoran net at Solitude

Cliftonville have moved five points clear of Glentoran at the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 3-0 win over their title rivals.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan scored a superb free-kick to open the scoring before sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness extended the Reds' lead.

Captain Jess Foy missed a late penalty for Glentoran.

Elsewhere, Crusaders Strikers beat Mid Ulster 4-2 and Sion Swifts defeated Derry City 3-0.

There was also victory for Linfield with Keri Halliday and Carla Devine bagging doubles in a 4-1 victory at Lisburn Ladies.

It was a lively start between the two title protagonists at Solitude, where Cliftonville - missing Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan who was on crutches - knew they could go five points clear with victory under the watchful eye of Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels.

McDaniel fired an early effort narrowly wide while Grace McKimm's central free-kick almost deceived everyone in the area and Glens goalkeeper Emma Higgins had to be alert to flick the ball over the bar.

Kirsty McGuinness netted Cliftoville's second goal

Moments later, Rachel Rogan blazed over from the edge of the area and Joely Andrews fired into Rachel Norney's arms after the stopper slipped from a goal kick.

McKimm tested Higgins once again and the fast start faded until Jess Foy's deep cross was met by Casey Howe, but the forward could only glance her header wide.

On the half hour Wade powered an effort towards goal that Norney held at the second attempt before play was disrupted when Howe was stretchered off and replaced by the returning Sarah Connolly.

Both sides felt they should have been ahead by half-time - Nadene Caldwell miscued her close-range header from Foy's delivery before Kirsty McGuinness failed to beat Higgins when played through at the other end and Wade hit the post straight from a corner.

Finnegan fires Reds ahead

Cliftonville opened the scoring on 48 minutes when Finnegan curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick beyond the outstretched Higgins with her fourth goal of the season.

Caitlin McGuinness should have made it two when played through by elder sister Kirsty.

Wade and Kelly Bailie saw weak efforts saved by Norney, and Caitlin McGuinness almost made it two with a lob over the retreating Higgins but the ball dropped just wide.

Delight for Toni-Leigh Finnegan after scoring the opener for the Reds against Glentoran

That chance seemed to spark the reigning champions into life. Andrews did well to break into the area but she fired straight at Norney.

However, it was the Reds who struck on 62 minutes when McGuinness latched onto a ball over the top and the Northern Ireland winger kept her cool to slot into the bottom corner.

Her sister Caitlin got in on the goalscoring act three minutes later when she raced on to another long ball and tucked home through the legs of Higgins.

Substitute Cora Morgan hooked over the top but was flagged offside as the Glens looked for a response.

Billy Clarke's side won a penalty in the closing moments when Foy was brought down by Norney, and the Glens captain dusted herself down but the Reds keeper produced a brilliant save to tip the spot kick onto the bar.

Caitlin McGuinness lobbed over as the Reds looked to add a fourth, but John McGrady's side were good value for their win and move into a strong position at the top of the table with just six games played.