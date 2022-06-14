Close menu

Vincent Kompany: Burnley appoint former Manchester City captain as manager

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany won 89 caps for Belgium

Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as manager.

The Belgian, 36, was in charge at Anderlecht for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May, having led them to third the Belgian top flight.

Burnley sacked Sean Dyche in April and replaced him with interim boss Mike Jackson, who was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm excited by the challenge ahead," Kompany said.

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

"I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

Former Belgium defender Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

His appointment comes amid Burnley's financial troubles. They received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a "significant proportion" of which now has to be repaid after falling out of the top flight.

Burnley have not specified the length of Kompany's contract.

The previous time the Clarets went down from the Premier League, in 2014-15, Dyche stayed in charge and led them to the Championship title the following season.

Kompany's managerial history

Kompany returned to boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019, his first coaching job.

However, he relinquished managerial duties after only four games to concentrate on playing, with the club having won only two points. They went on to finish eighth.

Kompany retired from playing and took over as manager in August 2020, after which Anderlecht won 41, lost 19 and drew 30 of his 90 games.

Anderlecht finished fourth in his first full season in charge and this season finished third, 11 points behind champions Club Bruges.

Anderlecht chief executive Peter Verbeke said Kompany was an "essential part" in rebuilding the club.

"He brought professionalism and expertise and has also been important in the development of young players," Verbeke said.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "Vincent is a proven leader and I've been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

"Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium's biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we've been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club."

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:31

    They liked him so much they bought the Kompany...

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Burnley fans better hope that he is not a limited Kompany.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 12:29

    Interesting appointment, he’s done a decent job at Anderlecht and unlike other relatively new managers who were former players, hasn’t immediately gone to “top club” with barely any experience. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by TigerTim, today at 12:48

      TigerTim replied:
      Define "decent job"? They're arguably the biggest club in Belgium and finished third. How is that a success?

  • Comment posted by Jobby, today at 12:50

    Always thought he was a very nice man. I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by EGGFRAPPER, today at 12:40

    Welcome Vincent. I look forward to watching football return to Turf Moor!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:32

    Kompany will have a challenge on his hands but can tap into the Man City resources to help him out.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:40

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sounds like a boom or bust appointment, let's see how it all pans out.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 12:47

    Best of luck to Kompany. He was a great player, will command great respect and I sincerely hope he can steer Burnley back to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Williams, today at 12:40

    Well he's not hiding is he.
    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Lukeyash, today at 12:47

    As a Burnley fan, this is definitely a risky appointment. However, it's an exciting risk. And, after the football we've had to endure over the last few years, we're due a little bit of excitement. Good luck, Vinny.

    • Reply posted by Marsland, today at 13:02

      Marsland replied:
      Just remember the comments 10 years ago...Dyche...why....

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 12:43

    The Championship is effectively the second tier of the PL and probably the toughest league in the world to play in and get out of. Good news for company is that the people of Burnley are sound and there's some great chippies to stuff your face in when they celebrate getting promoted back to the PL on first attempt; or will they? That's the test for Kompany.

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 12:30

    Will Turf Moor be his happy place?

    Biggest mistake Burnley made was ditching Sean Dyche - Pace & the board are delusional.

    • Reply posted by Claret, today at 12:34

      Claret replied:
      Not at all. Dyche's time was up 2 seasons ago.

  • Comment posted by PaulC, today at 12:49

    Good luck Vinny....

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 12:34

    Kompany seems like a very decent guy, though he has experience of English football & probably played at Championship teams in the past, managing in the Championship - most competitive league, IMHO, - will be a whole new ball game: relentless.

    I think he'll be calling in a whole lot of City favours, will that be enough, we shall see.

  • Comment posted by MonteKristo, today at 12:48

    I do like Burnley and I hope they go back up (coming from a Coventry fan) but not convinced by this appointment. The championship is brutal. He’ll need to be calling some serious favours in at Man City.

    • Reply posted by BobbyF, today at 12:51

      BobbyF replied:
      Maybe get Haaland on loan until he gets used to the English game?

  • Comment posted by Mancunian and Proud, today at 12:36

    Best of luck on what appears to be a really difficult job.. club with no money, lots.of.players leaving and arguably the toughest league in football... Hope it goes well for all concerned

  • Comment posted by Old Tosh, today at 12:35

    Misery loves Kompany! But as long as Man City loves Kompany and they get some loan signing in it will be a sensible appointment.

  • Comment posted by The Working Hour, today at 12:32

    He will be touch with City to get loan deals for all their young talent

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 13:01

    Great defender and leader of men as a player, comes over very well in interviews; would be good to see him have a decent managerial career.

  • Comment posted by Clare Prior, today at 12:27

    Welcome to Burnley, Vincent.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 12:26

    Good appointment. Best of luck to Burnley on the road back to the Prem.

  • Comment posted by catnclint, today at 12:59

    All managers have a shelf life, it had gone stale under Dyche. The owners could have gone for a Dyche clone but decided to take a punt,could work.

