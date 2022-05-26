Eileen Gleeson's side have been eclipsed by Rangers in the league this season

Scottish Women's Cup final: Celtic v Glasgow City Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 29 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Eileen Gleeson says it would be "huge" for "trailblazers" Glasgow City to beat Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Women's Cup final and avoid a first trophyless season in 17 years.

Rangers ended City's 14-year reign as league champions and Celtic beat them in the League Cup final.

But Gleeson says other clubs have City to thank for being able to challenge.

"What you need is competition and that breeds success and development," she told BBC Scotland.

"That's the legacy of Glasgow City and their trailblazing and constantly pushing boundaries and pushing standards. That meant other clubs had to follow or fall off and that's exactly what's happened."

In Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers' second seasons as professional outfits, City finished runners-up, seven points behind the latter in the SWPL1, albeit their only defeat was against the new champions.

Celtic were a further 10 points adrift, but it was Fran Alonso's side who came out on top 1-0 in December to lift the SWPL Cup and secure their first silverware since 2010.

"We had the disappointment of not winning the league this year, but this is a totally separate competition, so all those pressures are there and the awareness that we didn't win the league," Gleeson said.

"It should be a cracking game. From my time here, we've played Celtic three times and the games have been tight, close and competitive."

Win or lose, Gleeson, who won six trophies in eight years with Peamount United in Republic of Ireland, is looking forward to her first pre-season with City next term having had her arrival delayed until November because of commitments as assistant to her national side.

"It maybe has its challenges coming in late and trying to catch up and getting to know the players really quickly," she said.

"They are a great set of players and it would be a lovely way to finish off with a bit of silverware and show that they really are champions and do have a strong winning mentality."

Following a 2-2 draw away to Celtic in September, City won their next two league meetings - 2-0 in February and 2-1 in March, both at home - and that makes midfielder Hayley Lauder hopeful of making up for the League Cup defeat.

The 31-year-old, capped 103 times for Scotland, says victory over a "great side with some top players" at Tynecastle would ensure that her club, who are cup holders after it was postponed by the pandemic for two seasons, remain "synonymous" with winning silverware.