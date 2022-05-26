Ricardo Santos began his career in non-league football before joining Peterborough in 2014

Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has signed a new three-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who moved to the Trotters from Barnet in August 2020, had a year left on his current deal.

He has made 91 appearances in his two seasons at Bolton - winning promotion from League Two at the end of his first campaign with the club.

"The one thing we're starting to do now is develop assets on the football pitch and Rico is one of those," manager Ian Evatt told the club website.

"There's been lots of interest (in him) but it shows that we mean business, we are doing the right things and can keep our best players. And Rico is definitely one of those.

"The true value of players is how easy they are to replace and, for me, Rico in this team is irreplaceable; the way he defends and his attributes with and without the ball are top class and really important for the way we want to play."