Rangers defender Calvin Bassey is open to holding talks with Aston Villa and is also being tracked by clubs in the Bundesliga, but the 22-year-old is settled at Ibrox and, with the Glasgow club not wishing to sell, it would take a bid in excess of £25m to secure the Nigeria international's transfer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers have slapped a £25m price tag on the head of Calvin Bassey after receiving an enquiry from Aston Villa and with RB Leipzig among Bundesliga clubs interested in the 22-year-old defender. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic and Arsenal have expressed informal interest in Gent defender JosephOkumu, who moved to the Belgian club from Elfsborg last summer for £3m, but Borussia Dortmund are the first to make an official enquiry for the 25-year-old Kenyan, according to People Daily. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam insists that he wants continue playing next season and has held talks with other clubs despite the 36-year-old hinting of a new direction when announcing he was leaving relegated Dundee. (The Courier) external-link

Vincent Kompany could thwart Dundee's hopes of appointing Shaun Maloney as their new manager as the former Belgium centre-half is keen on appointing the former Hibernian head coach as his assistant if he takes charge of relegated Burnley after leaving Anderlecht. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs are close to finalising a deal for Jamie McAllister to follow new manager Lee Johnson to Easter Road as assistant boss after being his right-hand man with Bristol City and Sunderland. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs are hoping to add another new face to the first-team squad within the next few days, but although wingers Aiden McGeady and Regan Charles-Cook, who are leaving Sunderland and Ross County respectively, remain very real options, neither are expected to be imminent arrivals. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is one of several free agents yet to agree a contract, but the 34-year-old wants to stay at the Scottish Premiership club for a 14th season after helping them avoid relegation. (The Courier) external-link

Former Scotland winger Chris Burke has announced he is leaving promoted Kilmarnock in search of a new club despite an offer of a full-time coaching role at Rugby Park as the 38-year-old wishes to continue playing. (The Herald) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are targeting as many as eight new signings for the start of next season, with chief executive Andrew McKinlay planning to move from 21 to 24 first-team players during a campaign in which they have guaranteed European group-stage football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he has been inundated with offers of players from agents and revealed he is targeting experienced players aged between 24 to 28 in the summer transfer window. (Press & Journal) external-link

Chelsea and Scotland playmaker Billy Gilmour was alongside younger brother Harvey as the 17-year-old midfielder agreed his first professional contract - signing a one-year deal with Kilmarnock. (The National) external-link

Rangers forward Chris McKee has agreed to join Linfield for an undisclosed fee after the 20-year-old spent the end of the season on loan to the Northern Irish club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Malcolm Ebiowei, who spent 18 months within Rangers' academy before signing for Derby County last summer, is attracting interest from Manchester United, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur also in the mix to secure the 18-year-old striker's services. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is hopeful that the Scottish Premiership club will be in a new beachfront stadium and training ground as part of a council-backed plan "in five, six years from now". (The Scotsman) external-link