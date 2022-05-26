Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Carlos Corberan (left) was a trusted part of Marcelo Bielsa's staff before leaving to take the top job at Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan says former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been a confidant in the build-up to Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Corberan was part of Bielsa's staff before leaving for the Terriers, and remains close with his old boss.

Town face Nottingham Forest for a place in next season's Premier League.

"I have spoken to him a lot, we spoke in the last week, we spent a good time talking," Corberan, 39, said.

"He is someone who always gave me the best support, and since I began managing Huddersfield he has been giving me a lot.

"And in different moments, such as in the first year when we were suffering, and maybe now the team is in a good position.

"He was watching our games, he will watch the play-off games."

Bielsa has been a inspirational figure to big name managers such as Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone during a long career which included stints as Argentina and Chile boss.

The Argentine, 66, has been involved at club level in South America with sides such as Newell's Old Boys, America and Velez Sarsfield, as well as in Europe with the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Lazio and most recently Leeds, before being sacked in February.

'The Professor' to wait on "proud" talk

Corberan's Huddersfield tamed the best in the league, such as Fulham, in 2021-22

Meanwhile, Corberan's influence at Huddersfield took a little time to come to fruition after a 20th-place finish in the Championship last term.

Smart recruitment such as free-transfer goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, defender Ollie Turton and midfielder Jon Russell has brought on-field reward, while his tactical approach to the game has earned him the nickname 'The Professor' within the club.

Taking the club from threat of relegation to promotion challengers brings a sense of achievement, but he will only be fully proud of progress if promotion is assured.

"Right now, before the game, you don't feel proud, you are just focused on the game," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's exciting, I'm looking forward to the game, it's a big game and it's one game that everyone wants to play so your level of motivation is so high.

"We know the consequences of winning this final. So, we know that everything on this day is about beating Nottingham Forest.

"The season will finish on Sunday after the game, and I can tell you then [if I'm proud]."