Aaron Hickey, Billy Gilmour and Lyndon Dykes are all pushing for a start on Wednesday

World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

It is make or break time for Scotland, who are two wins away from their first men's World Cup finals in 24 years.

Their first obstacle is Ukraine in Wednesday's play-off semi-final at Hampden, with Wales awaiting the winner in Cardiff on Sunday.

So, who makes your Scotland starting XI?