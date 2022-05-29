Who makes your Scotland XI to face Ukraine in World Cup play-off semi-final?
|World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app
It is make or break time for Scotland, who are two wins away from their first men's World Cup finals in 24 years.
Their first obstacle is Ukraine in Wednesday's play-off semi-final at Hampden, with Wales awaiting the winner in Cardiff on Sunday.
So, who makes your Scotland starting XI?