McKee's goal on the final day of the league season helped Linfield secure their fourth consecutive title

Striker Chris McKee has signed a two-year permanent contract to remain at Linfield.

The 20-year-old moved to Windsor Park on loan from Rangers in January until the end of the season and helped the Blues win the Irish Premiership title.

McKee scored six goals for David Healy's side, including one in the 2-0 win over Coleraine on the final day of the season to clinch the title.

His move to Linfield will become official in June.

The Northern Ireland Under 21 international, who had a loan spell at Brechin City last season, was at the Linfield Academy for four years before moving to Rangers in 2018.

His signing comes in the same week that the champions revealed that winger Joel Cooper has come back to the club from Oxford United and that experienced centre-half Jimmy Callacher has signed a contract extension at Windsor.

"Chris is a young player who has a strong affinity with this club," Healy said.

"He has a first-class professional attitude to training and his game and I've no doubt that he will have a bright future ahead of him, if he continues to work hard and learn from the experienced players in our squad.

"He has shown us what he can do in our team and I'm sure there will be lots more to come from Chris over the duration of this contract that he has fully merited."