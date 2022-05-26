Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Carlos (left) played for Estoril in Portugal and Nantes in France before making more than 100 appearances for Sevilla

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla for £26m.

The 29-year-old, who was a Newcastle transfer target in January, will travel to England on Thursday for a medical and to finalise personal terms.

He would be Villa's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer.

Carlos played seven times for Brazil at last summer's Olympics.

"Sevilla FC would like to thank the player for his work during all these years in Seville and wishes him the best of luck in his new journey," a statement from the La Liga club read.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard recently confirmed central defender Ezri Konsa would miss the start of the upcoming season because of a knee injury.

Villa, who finished 14th in the Premier League last season, also completed a deal for Philippe Coutinho to join on a four-year deal from Barcelona earlier in May.