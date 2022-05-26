Close menu

Joe Murphy: Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper signs new deal and takes on coaching job

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Joe Murphy kept nine clean sheets in 17 league appearances for Tranmere in the 2021-22 season

Joe Murphy has signed a new one-year deal with Tranmere Rovers and taken on the job of goalkeeping coach at the League Two club.

Next season will be the 40-year-old's goalkeeper's 24th season as a professional, having made his debut for Rovers in the 1999-2000 season.

He has featured for nine clubs in all, including Sunderland, Coventry and West Brom, between returning for a second spell at Tranmere in 2020.

"I love being back here," Murphy said.

"I've always wanted to be a coach and I've always analysed goalkeepers so I feel this is a natural progression for me.

"I'm still registered as a player and still want to play as much as I can and push whoever is going to be here."

Murphy's new combined role sees Lee Jones his goalkeeping coach role with Tranmere.

