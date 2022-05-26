Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa made 30 appearances on loan at Napoli this season

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Italian side Napoli on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old Cameroon international played 30 times for Napoli on loan as they finished third in Serie A this season.

Anguissa joined the Cottagers from Marseille in 2018 and made 66 appearances for the west London club.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Villarreal before returning to Craven Cottage the following season.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League in both seasons he played with the cub.

He joins Napoli for an undisclosed fee after the club exercised their option to make his deal permanent.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.