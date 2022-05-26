Ash Eastham has captained Salford City this season

Salford City captain Ash Eastham has signed a new one-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who has played 80 times since signing from Fleetwood Town in January 2020, was out of contract.

He was a regular in the side this season, but did not play after 8 February when he suffered a calf injury away at Sutton United.

Eastham is the first player to sign a new deal since Manchester United Under-23s coach Neil Wood was appointed as the club's new manager last week.

"I spoke with the new manager over the past week and obviously I've been having talks with the club, and I really wanted to commit to this project going forward," Eastham told the Salford City website.

"The new manager explained he's got fresh ideas, and ideas that I certainly want to get involved in with this group.

"There's a belief that he can take this group onto the next level by adding a little bit more quality but this core group that we've got he believes is more than good enough to work with to have success at this club."