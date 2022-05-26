Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Rory McArdle joined Harrogate from Exeter in July 2021

Harrogate Town defender Rory McArdle has signed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old made 26 appearances for Harrogate last season, but missed more than three months through injury.

The former Northern Ireland international joined from Exeter ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

"The last season was a bit up and down from a personal point of view, so now we've got to take all the positives from last season," McArdle said.

"To miss a large part of the season was frustrating, we'd made a good start. At that point you're just desperate to get back fit as quick as possible and to start having an influence on the squad on and off the pitch.

"Everyone made me feel welcome when I arrived last Summer right from day one of pre-season and that's where our focus is now to be ready to hit the ground running again."