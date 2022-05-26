Last updated on .From the section Airdrieonians

Rhys McCabe has scored seven goals in 40 appearances for Airdrieonians

Rhys McCabe has been appointed player-manager of Airdrieonians.

The midfielder, 29, joined Airdrie last year and takes over from Ian Murray, who joined Raith Rovers earlier this week.

The Diamonds reached this season's Scottish Championship play-off final, but lost on aggregate to Queen's Park.

"I've always made it clear that towards the latter stages of my career it was an avenue I'd like to go down," McCabe told Airdrie's website.

"Obviously the opportunity has come up to dive straight in, so it's one that I'm excited about."

Airdrie's League Cup campaign starts on the second weekend of July before they begin their League One fixtures later that month.