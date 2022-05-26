Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Pete Wild spent three seasons in charge of Halifax before leaving on Thursday

Barrow have appointed Pete Wild as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Wild, 38, left his position as Halifax boss on Thursday, two days after they were beaten in the National League play-offs by Chesterfield.

He replaces Phil Brown at Holker Street after he was unable to agree a new deal, having kept the Bluebirds in League Two this season.

Since being promoted to the Football League in July 2020, Barrow have now appointed five different managers.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete to Barrow," chairman Paul Hornby told the club website. external-link

"He's a manager who has been on our radar for some time, due to the phenomenal job he's done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town."

Wild took over at the Shay in the summer of 2019 after a spell with Oldham Athletic.

He guided the Latics to a famous FA Cup third-round win over Premier League side Fulham but decided to leave the club at the end of the season for personal reasons.

His three campaigns in charge of West Yorkshire side Halifax saw them finish sixth, 10th and fourth in the fifth tier.

They conceded just 11 goals at home in the whole of the 2021-22 regular season but their hopes of winning promotion to the EFL were ended by a 2-1 home defeat by the Spireites on Tuesday.