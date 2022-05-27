Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Shaun Pearson was in the Grimsby Town team which lost to Wrexham in the 2013 FA Trophy final.

National League play-off semi-final: Wrexham v Grimsby Town Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in north Wales, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Sport online and BBC Radio Cymru. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Grimsby Town defender Shaun Pearson will certainly have no split loyalties when his side face his former club Wrexham on Saturday.

The Mariners travel to north Wales for the National League play-off semi-final.

But Pearson admits that his six-year-old daughter took a bit more persuading to back her father's current side rather than his previous team.

"When I told her we're playing against Wrexham she was quite torn," he said.

"She loved living in Wales but I think I've talked her round now and she's very much in the Grimsby camp and we don't mind Wrexham when we are not playing them."

Pearson spent four years at Wrexham after joining from Grimsby in the summer of 2017 and made over 130 appearances for the Dragons, where he was captain.

The 33-year-old was a popular figure and during the Covid-19 pandemic, having been furloughed by the club, he took up delivering food for Wrexham's Fat Boar restaurant.

Wrexham had agreed a new deal with Pearson last summer but he opted to return to the club he first joined in 2011.

"I've got some very good relationships there, not just players but people at the club as well," Pearson told BBC Radio Humberside about his time at Wrexham.

"I lived there and fully immersed in it but my colours are well and truly at Grimsby now and I am hoping to get through to the final."

Pearson was part of the Wrexham side which reached the play-offs in 2019, when they lost 1-0 to Eastleigh in an eliminator.

Wrexham lost out to Stockport County on the National League title and automatic promotion and they will have to secure a return to the EFL after a 14-year absence via the play-offs.

"When I was there the expectation was to try and get promoted every season and obviously even more so now," said Pearson, referring to the investment of co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

"It's going to be a wonderful occasion and I'm looking forward to hopefully being a part of it.

"For me personally (the game) has got that little bit more edge to it.

Shaun Pearson in action for Grimsby Town against FC Halifax Town during the 2021-22 season

"I had four wonderful years. I love the football club and loved playing for them.

"But I'll be totally honest I really hope we can manage to get one over them on Saturday.

"There will be massive pressure on them but there will be pressure on us from our own camp on what we're hoping to achieve.

"It will be a case of just trying to handle the occasion, put on the best performance we can and hope that's enough to win the game."

Grimsby will be looking for a swift return to League Two after relegation last season.

Paul Hurst's side came back to win 2-1 at Notts County in their play-off eliminator on Monday evening, with Pearson an unused substitute at Meadow Lane.

Ruben Rodrigues' penalty looked to have secured County's semi-final spot but Gavan Holohan's equaliser six minutes into second-half added time rescued the Mariners with Mani Dieseruvwe's goal deep into extra time clinching a dramatic win.

"When you're in a game you are obviously going through the emotions because you are tied up in the game but on the side you are kicking every ball," Pearson said.

"It was a wonderful thing to be a part of at the end.

"I'd never experienced a game like that where you're so close to losing everything and all of a sudden it comes back to you

"Now it's complete and total focus on the weekend and try and do another job to get that step closer."