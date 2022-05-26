Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McMenamin joined Glentoran from Cliftonville in January 2021

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin is among five new call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League quadruple-header.

Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke, Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer, Man City midfielder Shea Charles and Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann are also in the senior international squad for the first time.

Captain Steven Davis and experienced defender Jonny Evans are included by manager Ian Baraclough, while Craig Cathcart and Josh Magennis are not.

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas is unavailable due to a long-term injury, while Corry Evans and young Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith are also not in the squad.

Striker Kyle Lafferty returns to the panel after impressing for Kilmarnock in the second half of the season.

Northern Ireland open their Nations League campaign at home to Cyprus on Thursday evening.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers - Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday), Trevor Carson (St Mirren), Luke Southwood (Reading), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders - Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town).

Midfielders - Steven Davis and Charlie McCann (both Rangers), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Ali McCann (Preston North End), Niall McGinn (Dundee), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

Forwards - Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).