Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

This summer's tournament takes place in England

Teams at the Women's European Championship will be able to make changes to their squad because of illness or injury until the first game.

The Uefa executive committee approved special rules for the event which is in England from 6 to 31 July because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Squads must be announced by 26 June but unlimited changes can be made between then and 6 July for medical reasons.

That includes players with Covid or those who have to self-isolate.

Goalkeepers can also be replaced for those reasons in between games - even if the country has other available keepers in the squad.

Meanwhile, Uefa has stopped Belarus and Ukraine from being drawn against each other in any competitions in men's or women's football until further notice.

Belarus has been accused of "facilitating the [Russian] invasion [of Ukraine] from within its borders" and has been banned from playing home games since March.