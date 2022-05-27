Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Conor Washington scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for Charlton this season

Rotherham United have signed Charlton Athletic forward Conor Washington on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international scored 22 goals in 71 league appearances for the Addicks.

"The club set their stall out early in terms of their interest and it's been a club me and my agent have felt would suit me down to the ground," he told the club website. external-link

"I want to be back in the Championship playing week in and week out."

