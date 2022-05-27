Conor Washington: Rotherham United sign Charlton Athletic forward
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed Charlton Athletic forward Conor Washington on a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international scored 22 goals in 71 league appearances for the Addicks.
"The club set their stall out early in terms of their interest and it's been a club me and my agent have felt would suit me down to the ground," he told the club website.
"I want to be back in the Championship playing week in and week out."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.